More Gary Craig History: Jack Silverman & The Old Romanian Club

By Gary Craig
Photo: Gary Craig

More history.  My granmother’s brother was Jack Silverman. He had opened a club called The Old Romanian, on the lower east side of NY. Later he moved the business uptown and renamed it “The International” It was another show biz hangout. Unlike Moskowitz and Lupowitz I have found very little on my uncle’s place except for some articles about some of the people who performed there. Here’s a post card, ashtray, and a shot of Ed Sullivan dining there.

Photo: Gary Craig

Photo: Gary Craig

Photo: Gary Craig

Photo: Gary Craig

Photo: Gary Craig

Photo: Gary Craig

Photo: Gary Craig

Photo: Gary Craig

And I just found a puzzle piece. With a description: Class of 1965 Washington – New York Trip.

Photo: Gary Craig

Photo: Gary Craig

The place is Jack Silverman’s International Theatre Restaurant. The advertisement said “There’s Something Doing Every Night at Broadway’s Largest and Most Beautiful Night Club. The Greatest Food and Show Value in New York! Your visit to New York is not complete unless you visit Broadway’s Largest and most Beautiful Night Club! A lavish show, featuring top stars of the entertainment world…plus…the best and prettiest dancing chorus in town, guarantees you an evening well spent. Jack Silverman’s International cuisine has received awards from national gourmet societies as being the finest restaurant food served anywhere.”

L-R: Jimmy Yoder, Beverly Lucas, Harold Park, Eleanor Brooker, Clay Graves, Buddy Anderson, John Vice, Buddy Byrd, Doris Bley, Sue Baker, Virginia Graves, Mabry Rogers

  1. Stephen Feldman says:
    September 6, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    When I was about five years old, in 1942, my grandfather, who was originally from Poland, brought me and the whole family down to the Old Romanian Night Club to celebrate some unrecalled family event. As a tiny little boy I vividly remember an almost naked lady in the floor show dancing with a lot of feathers. She molted as she performed and left a trail of feathers behind her when she exited the stage.

Listen Live