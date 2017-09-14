Nick Fradiani Is Returning To The Acoustic Cafe

Nick Fradiani is heading west for the next leg of his tour, but before he leaves he’s coming back to the Acoustic Cafe!

On Monday October 9th, Nick Fradiani will perform at the Acoustic Cafe at The Russian Lady in Hartford, just before he heads out west to kick off the next leg of his tour.  Like every Acoustic Cafe, the only way to see this intimate, acoustic performance live is to win your way in… and we’re giving you the chance to score tickets only on 96.5TIC!

Keep listening for your chance to win tickets!

The Acoustic Cafe with Nick Fradiani is brought to you by Miller Lite… Enjoy The Original! and 96.5 TIC!

  1. Becky Johnson says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:25 am

    When will the contest start to win tickets to Acoustic café to see Nick Fradiani?

