Can’t Beat Christine: November 13, 2017

TMZ claims O.J. Simpson was thrown out of the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Vegas for being drunk, belligerent and breaking glasses. What does the O.J. in his name stand for?

Orenthal James

Jonathan Hillerman passed away last week at the age of 84. He played Higgins on Magnum P.I., which also starred Tom Selleck. Now, since 2010 Tom Selleck has been a primary cast member as NYPD commissioner Frank Reagan on what CBS drama?

Blue Bloods

Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live has been renewed through 2020. On which channel does it air?

Bravo

Julia Louis Dreyfus completed her third round of chemo with help from a motivational video from her Veep costars. Name the Beverly Hills, 90210 star who fought her own breast cancer battle and went into remission in April.

Shannen Doherty

Famous director Garry Marshall was born today in 1934. He passed away in 2016. Who is his equally famous sister?

Penny Marshall

