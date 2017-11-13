Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

The National Toy Hall of Fame announced its inductees this year, including Clue, the whiffle ball, and… the paper airplane? Not a specific one — just a plain old paper airplane. And this is what they said no to… Matchbox cars, My Little Pony, Magic 8 Ball, Risk, Pez dispenser, Transformers, and UNO cards… but they added a paper airplane.

Starbucks holiday drinks – bring on the sugar! A grande Gingerbread Frappuccino, Peppermint Mocha frap, or Caramel Brulee frap – they have as much sugar as SEVEN Krispy Kreme donuts!

There’s an annual truffle auction in Italy – and there are three white truffles up for grabs. They weigh in at 1.9 lbs and are going for $87,000!

A bank robber in Georgia robbed one bank and was walking across the street, he stopped to do a live TV interview about traffic problems in downtown in Atlanta, finished the interview and went on to rob a second bank. Of course, police compared footage to the interview… where he gave his name. LOL.

A man suffers PTSD from Hurricane Matthew and says he gets help from a support animal… a squirrel. Last week, his condo board ruled he can’t have it. He keeps it on a leash and now he’s being kicked out of his condo.

