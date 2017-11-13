Dirty Laundry: The Last Playboy Mansion Party

By Gina J
The final Playboy Mansion party honoring Hugh Hefner is happening this weekend, and it’s supposed to be invitation-only, but there are scalpers selling tickets selling for $3,500 a piece! It’s on Sunday from 10-2pm.

Kim Kardashian is expecting baby 3 by a surrogate, and she had a baby shower this weekend. The theme was “Tea for 3” … and it was fancy — high tea, and finger food. The grounds were laced with cherry blossoms. The baby is due in January… and it’s a girl.

But the big party this weekend was the one Shaq and his ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal had for their daughter’s Sweet 16!! They spent $1 million on the party! Amirah– aka Mimi– had her parents rent out the entire rooftop area of the W Hotel in Hollywood, and gave her a brand new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen.

Kylie Jenner teased on Snapchat that she’s engaged? She was flashing a huge diamond on her left ring finger… she’s 20 and expecting Travis Scott’s baby.

So we know that Selena Gomez has gotten back together with Justin Bieber after splitting from The Weeknd and now the Weeknd is dating Justin’s ex, Yovanna Ventura!

Taylor Swift performed on SNL this weekend and she announced her tour, including two nearby dates:

7/21 – MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
7/28 – Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

George Lopez got booed and booted off the stage on the KISS Kruise… Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and the guys were doing a Q&A and Lopez got disruptive… he was drunk.

Lady Gaga stopped her show at the Mohegan Sun when she saw a fan was bleeding from the face after being hit with something. Gaga made sure paramedics were getting to her and she told them to give the girl a backstage pass.

Weekend box office:

1. Thor: Ragnarok $56.6
2. Daddy’s Home 2 $30 million
3. Murder on the Orient Express $28.2

