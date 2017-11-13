Louis C.K. is losing gigs left and right! And Gal Gadot will do a Wonder Woman sequel–on one condition! Plus, Gaga helps a hurt fan at Mohegan Sun! These stories and in Christine Lee’s Hollywood Stories!

Louis C.K.‘s career crumbles as he admits sexual misconduct. He issued a statement that didn’t exactly include the word “sorry.” He said, “The power I had over these women is that they admire and I wielded that power irresponsibly.” He’s lost his role as executive producer–and the compensation that comes with it–on Better Things, Baskets, and The Cops and also lost his voice role on The Secret Life of Pets 2.

Gal Gadot says she will only do a Wonder Woman sequel if [alleged sexual abuser] Brett Ratner is OUT.

Carrie Underwood suffered a broken wrist after falling down some steps at her home in Nashville.

Lady Gaga was at Mohegan Sun last week and stopped the whole show when she noticed a fan in the front row was bleeding. She made sure she was okay, then invited her backstage!

Elton John performed in Indiana had a meltdown when his piano wasn’t in tune! The audience loved it!

House of Cards might have a sixth and final season actor involved – they’ll know by Thanksgiving and they’re already reworking the plot in Kevin Spacey‘s absence.

Taylor Swift sold 700,000 copies of reputation on the FIRST DAY ALONE! She was on SNL over the weekend.

Sam Smith got his first #1 debut with his album on The Thrill of It All – it sold 185,000 copies. And he surprised a couple who got married in London over the weekend – he showed up to sing!