Win Tickets To See Joel McHale Live

Filed Under: joel mchale
Image courtesy Mohegan Sun

Joel McHale presented by Comix is coming to the Theater at Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, December 2nd, 2017 and we want to send you to see the show.

Tickets are on sale now through ticketmaster.com and any Ticketmaster outlet, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in with Craig and  Company every morning this week.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696, know the code word: SOUP, and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

Brought to you by 96.5 TIC and Mohegan Sun – Full of Life. Discover even more unlimited possibilities at DUO, Mohegan Sun’s new, ultra-hip, high-energy Blackjack lounge, open Fridays and Saturdays.

More from Craig & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

We Are The Children
Tickets On Sale Now!

Listen Live