Security footage at a Walmart in Alabama shows customer after customer tripping over a wooden pallet that was stacked with watermelon. Well, Army Vet–retired Sergeant Henry Alkerr tripped and shattered his hip. much damage, he needs a walker for the rest of his life. He was awarded 7.5 million.

No one has confirmed the accuracy of this claim yet, but a Vietnam security company says it was able to hack the so-called “foolproof” facial ID lock on the iPhone X. They used a composite silicone mask with no face and claim they unlocked phone after phone.

Stove Top is selling Thanksgiving dinner pants with an expandable waistband. They are $20 at Thanksgivingdinnerpants.com.

A new survey from Boston Market says Americans will go to an average of 1.7 Thanksgiving dinners… which means most people won’t go to just one! The average dinner will have 9-10 people.

Only 5% of people will have Thanksgiving dinner at a restaurant.

In Palm Harbor FL, 51-year-old Stevie Jonas said had no idea there was a SWAT Team outside his home for 8 hours. He was busy killing rats with his rifle.

Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) has a marvelous mustache in the new Murder on the Orient Express movie. It’s fake, but here’s a real one – the Guinness Record for the longest mustache Indian man, Ram Singh Chauhan is the winner measuring in at 18.5 inches. He hasn’t trimmed it since 1970.

