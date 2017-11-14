Dirty Laundry: Victoria Arlen Leaves DWTS

ESPN’s Victoria Arlen was sent home last night on Dancing With The Stars… I thought Drew Scott would be sent home, but he’s in the finals with Jordan Fisher, Lindsey Sterling, and Frankie Muniz. Victoria’s story is a miracle. She had learned to walk after spending nearly a decade paralyzed from the waist down. Arlen, at the age of eleven, developed two rare conditions known as transverse myelitis and acute disseminated encephalomyelitis. This was an extremely rare scenario, and Victoria quickly lost the ability to speak, eat, walk, and move.

Could a Royal Wedding be happening soon? Prince Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle, will NOT be returning to her show Suits for an eighth season! Neither will be on-screen but there have been rumors an engagement is coming soon for Meghan and Harry!

Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo is a dad again! He and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, welcomed a baby girl and they named her Alana Martina. This is his 4th child.

Surprise! American Idol alum, Jordin Sparks, secretly tied the knot with her boyfriend, Dana Isaiah, he’s an aspiring model. They married back in July and now they’re pregnant.

The Talk has named rapper and actress Eve as a co-host to the CBS daytime talk show, she’s replacing Aisha Tyler, who left last season. Eve joins Sara Gilbert, Julie Chen, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood.

Kim Kardashian is launching her line of perfumers tomorrow and she says the perfume bottle is inspired by the time she was robbed in Paris. Her friends would bring her healing crystals to calm her, so the bottle looks like that… only 300 thousand units will be sold…could bring in another $14 million!

American Music Awards are happening this Sunday on ABC and it was announced today that Shawn Mendes, Nick Jonas and Lady Gaga have been added to perform and the show will be hosted Tracee Ellis Ross. Her mom, Diana Ross, will be accepting and award and Christina Aguilera will perform with a tribute to both Whitney Houston and the romantic thriller, The Bodyguard.