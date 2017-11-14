NSYNC to Celebrate 20th Anniversary with New Line of Merchandise

By Jon Wiederhorn

The 20th anniversary of the late boy band *NSYNC may be filled with activity. At the very least, the group will stage a comeback with a new line of international merchandise.

The band that launched the career of Justin Timberlake and sold more than 70 million records worldwide has teamed up with branding and licensing company Epic Rights to create a line of clothing and accessories, games figurines and more.

“The band is thrilled to create an exciting new line of merch with Epic Rights in celebration of our 20th anniversary,” band member Lance Bass said in a statement. A founding member of *NSYNC, Bass will act as the direct liaison with Epic Rights.

“*NSYNC ushered in the modern age of huge merchandise sales both at their sold-out concerts and at retail,” said Epic Rights CEO Dell Furano. “We are certain we will have equal success today.”

Plans for 2018 include a retro line of ‘90s-inspired fashion apparel and accessories in conjunction with some of era’s popular fashion brands. One line will draw from album covers, photos, logos, and other art to make a variety of products, reports Billboard.

In spring 2018, *NSYNC will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And fans are hopeful that the members — Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez — will join Timberlake onstage when he headlines the Super Bown LII half-time show in Minneapolis on February 4. The last time *NSYNC performed together was at the 2013 MTV Music Awards.