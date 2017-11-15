Can’t Beat Christine: November 15, 2017

Rachel in Glastonbury stepped up to the plate to take on Christine. Find out who won and play along with the questions below! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer! And see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

Gene Simmons was heckled recently during a show in Providence. He went into the crowd to look for the guy. Is Gene Simmons his real name or a stage name?

Stage name. His real name is Chaim Witz.

Travis Barker turned 42 yesterday. He is the drummer for what band?

Blink 182

166 years ago, Moby Dick was first published. What was the name of the sea captain in the book that was chasing the white whale that bit off his leg?

Captain Ahab

ABC had asked for more episodes of the new Roseanne revival bringing the total to nine, but John Galecki hasn’t finalized a deal to return. What show does he currently star on?

Big Bang Theory

Marg Helgenberger is 58 today. She played Catherine Willows on CSI. What does CSI stand for?

Crime Scene Investigation

