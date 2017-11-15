Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

The Boston Celtics have won 13 games in a row and Kyrie Irving is loving it! After win number 13 last night, he spotted a line of enlisted women in uniform courtside – it was Military Appreciation Night. He gave them the shirt off his back and his game-winning shoes!

In Canada, Lorne Grabher had his personalized license plate for years – GRABHER–but this year, renewal rejected it.

It’s believed to be the last painting left by Leonardo da Vinci–half a millennia after his death–entitled Salvator Mundi or “Savior of the World.” It’ll be auctioned in NYC. The opening bid is $100 million — the OPENING bid!

A sophomore at Iowa State has made himself a grilled cheese sandwich he wants it to be the new steak sandwich. It’s a slice of American cheese in between two Pop Tarts.

A couple in Maryland had a son six years ago. Then they had twins. Now they’re pregnant again–with triplets!

Most Americans said their uncle is the most likely family member to be drunk at Thanksgiving.

In Topeka Kansas, a guy threw away his quick pick lottery tickets thinking they were losers, but the next day, he realized one was a $50,000 winner! So he went back to the store and it was still there in the trash!

