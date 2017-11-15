Dirty Laundry: Blake Shelton, Sexiest Man Alive

By Gina J
Filed Under: Adam Levine, blake shelton, People Magazine, Serena Williams, Taylor Swift, The Voice, Titanic

Blake Shelton is People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive! That means there are TWO sexiest men alive both working on the same TV show (The Voice)… Adam Levine won the title in 2013.

Some people on Twitter are not happy about it, and they’re going off on Blake.

gettyimages 678070136 Dirty Laundry: Blake Shelton, Sexiest Man Alive

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

Tennis star Serena Williams is reportedly getting married to Alexis Ohanian tomorrow in New Orleans. The wedding is going to cost a million dollars.

carrie underwood photo by rick diamondgetty images Dirty Laundry: Blake Shelton, Sexiest Man Alive

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

Carrie Underwood had a bad fall down the stairs and broke her wrist… she had surgery yesterday.

taylor swift 2017 mert marcus 11 Dirty Laundry: Blake Shelton, Sexiest Man Alive

Photo: Mert & Marcus

Taylor Swift stopped by a Target store so she could buy a copy of her new album reputation.

gettyimages 141963444 Dirty Laundry: Blake Shelton, Sexiest Man Alive

(Photo by Jon Furniss/WireImage)

James Cameron’s Titanic is turning 20 years old!! And to celebrate that anniversary, it’s getting re-released in select theaters on December 1st.

More from Gina J
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

We Are The Children
Tickets On Sale Now!
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live