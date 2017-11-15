Dirty Laundry: Blake Shelton, Sexiest Man Alive

Blake Shelton is People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive! That means there are TWO sexiest men alive both working on the same TV show (The Voice)… Adam Levine won the title in 2013.

Some people on Twitter are not happy about it, and they’re going off on Blake.

I️ heard my dude Blake Shelton won People Magazine’s “Sexiest man Alive.” Way to hold I­t­ down for all the 7s out there. We appreciate you ✊🏽✊🏽 — Evan Turner (@thekidet) November 13, 2017

Tennis star Serena Williams is reportedly getting married to Alexis Ohanian tomorrow in New Orleans. The wedding is going to cost a million dollars.

Carrie Underwood had a bad fall down the stairs and broke her wrist… she had surgery yesterday.

Taylor Swift stopped by a Target store so she could buy a copy of her new album reputation.

James Cameron’s Titanic is turning 20 years old!! And to celebrate that anniversary, it’s getting re-released in select theaters on December 1st.