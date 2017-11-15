Hollywood Stories: Blake Shelton is the Sexiest Man Alive

People Magazine announced their sexiest men–in several categories. Plus, Kim Kardashian’s new fragrance was inspired by… her kidnapping? And Taylor Swift is smashing records! All this and more in Christine Lee’s Hollywood Stories!

People Magazine singled out several male celebrities for having the sexiest body parts – Bradley Cooper‘s eyes, Jason Momoa‘s arms, and Kit Harington‘s rear end. Blake Shelton won this year’s honor of Sexiest Man Alive… and Adam Levine has been there before.

Simon Cowell wants to take better care of himself after he recently fainted and fell down the stairs. He’s no longer drinking vodka and has cut back on smoking. He went from 80 cigarettes (80!!!!) per day and he’s down to only two!

Kim Kardashian‘s new fragrance is called Crystal Gardenia and it was inspired by her kidnapping and robbery in Paris last year. After it happened, she says her friends brought her healing crystals and that gardenia is her favorite flower, making her feel calm.

Taylor Swift sold one million copies of reputation in just four days! Taylor also showed up at a Target in Nashville to buy her own album and fans went nuts!

Nicki Minaj is breaking the internet on the cover of Paper Magazine! Check out the NSFW photo here!

Jordin Sparks announced that she secretly got married to Dana Isaiah back in July and they’re expecting their first child!