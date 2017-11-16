Craig and Company give you the punch line first, then the question. It’s Jokes Back Asswards! Highlight underneath each answer to see the question!

Bad kids, the Cleveland Browns, and Louis C.K.

Name three things that are always getting spanked

Roy Moore

What did Siegfried often yell out during sex?

Winter temperatures and Roy Moore

Name things no one wants to see reach the teens.

Panda Express, Wetzel’s Pretzels, and Roy Moore hitting on teen girls

Name three things found in a mall food court

A chair Rob Kardashian is in and Jeff Sessions’ memory

name things that are very shaky

Asia and Melania’s bed

Name a place Trump has been recently and a place he hasn’t

Butterball

Name a turkey company and a request a woman might get in Harvey Weinstein’s hotel room

