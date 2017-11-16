Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Yesterday, we talked about the last da Vinci painting and its opening bid of $100 million… well, it sold for $450 million. Everything else he owned is in a museum — this was the only privately owned piece.

A tourist in Hawaii dropped their GoPro into a volcano. The lava melted it – but the memory card survived!

There’s a new, high tech runway heel – it has a heel that converts into a flat with the push of a button. Price is around $200.

And now, a Cheetos thanksgiving recipe – a bed of flaming hot Cheetos topped with turkey and gravy.

A survey found that loud music at the bar makes you drink 31% more. The stimulation of the music gets you amped up, and it’s so loud you can’t really have a conversation, so you talk less and drink more.

A woman at McDonald’s drive-thru window got no response, so she tried to reach in and help herself to a drink… she climbed inside and also stole cash and a box of food, climbed back out and drove off without anyone noticing! You gotta see the security video!

Wake up with Craig & Company every weekday morning from 5:30 to 10!