Dirty Laundry: Kim K Makes $10M In One Day

Kim Kardashian made $10 million in just ONE DAY of selling perfume worldwide… buyers don’t even know what it smells like! Three fragrances and only 300,000 bottles were made and it’s expected to sell out by tonight. The bottles cost $35 and $60.

Selena Gomez was seen kissing Bieber at his hockey game. And now it looks like her ex, The Weeknd is spending time with his ex-girlfriend, model Bella Hadid! The two had dated for a year and a half before calling it quits.

There have been rumors that 50 Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson was dating Coldplay’s Chris Martin… well, she was was reportedly at Coldplay‘s concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Sylvester Stallone is being accused of sexual misconduct. DailyMail.com found a police report dating back from the 80’s where a 16 year old girl accused Sylvester of getting her to join him and his bodyguard!!! He’s responded saying it never happened.

London’s Old Vic theater claims it has received 20 different allegations of “inappropriate behavior” against Kevin Spacey during his time there. He’s still getting treatment and so is Harvey Weinstein… he was seen having dinner with two women last night.