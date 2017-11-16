Hollywood Stories: Pharrell’s New Song We Won’t Hear

The internet isn’t on board with the Sexiest Man Alive. And Pharrell recorded a song we won’t hear until 2117. Plus, you won’t believe the original premise for This Is Us! All this and more in Christine Lee’s Hollywood Stories!

A lot of people on social media are complaining about Blake Shelton being voted the Sexiest Man Alive. Christine says he’s a nice guy and people should just get over it. And Gary thinks the whole award is stupid anyway.

Pharrell recorded a new song, but we won’t be able to hear until 2117. He’s teamed up with a cognac brand to record ‘100 Years’. It’ll be stored in an underground vault. It was recorded on a record made of clay and if sea levels continue to rise due to climate change, it’ll be destroyed by water. So, we’ll only hear it #IfWeCare.

Kim Kardashian has confirmed they are expecting a baby girl via her surrogate.

During a show in Australia, Drake stopped in the middle of a song to call out a guy in the audience who was groping women. He said, “If you don’t stop touching girls, I’m gonna come out there and eff you up!”

At his concert in Australia, Drake pauses his performance to threaten fan groping a woman. “I will f*ck you up!” We need more men like this to define boundaries. pic.twitter.com/hkaGu2rwDr — Shomeo (@SassBaller) November 16, 2017

Wheel of Fortune sucked a man’s soul out all thanks to a baked zucchini. This grandfather had a difficult final puzzle… he lost one million dollars.

Tyrese doesn’t seem to learn his lesson… he didn’t attend his court hearing on Tuesday over his very public custody battle. He was crying on social media about not seeing his kids, he gets a chance, and skips out.

Carrie Underwood is still on the mend after a fall Friday night outside of her Nashville home. she has undergone surgery on her wrist. She says it went well.

I just wanted let everyone know that I’m doing great. Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well…even though I’ll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on…I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 15, 2017

What to get the woman for Christmas who has everything? Like what would Gayle get Oprah? Oprah always insists she doesn’t want anything, but Gayle says Oprah appreciates handwritten notes.

Titanic is returning to the big screen for a limited run to celebrate its 20th Anniversary!

Can you believe This Is Us was originally supposed to be a movie called 36 about octuplets?!?! And Jack’s part was going to be cast as someone ‘less hot’ with more of a ‘dad bod,’ but Milo Ventimiglia walked in with long hair and a beard and nailed his audition. He was told specifically NOT to lose weight.