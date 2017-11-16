Matt Munson: Hearing ‘Why Are You Still Single?’ At Holiday Parties

Matt Munson from The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise stopped by to dish with Gina J on dating and relationships, offering his male perspective.

The holiday season is upon us and that means interaction with family at parties… and of course, those nosy questions like, “Why are you still single?” and “When are you going to have children?” Gina and Matt aren’t here for any of that societal pressure!

Matt: It seems like everyone is pecking at your personal life.

Gina: When you’re single with no kids, it’s even worse around the holidays. And this is the perfect story — Blackish star, Tracee Ellis Ross talks about this, too. She says she’s single, she has no kids, she’s 45 and she’s sick of society making you feel like being chosen and having kids are what makes you worthy.

Matt: What is right for somebody might not be right for you. I’m sure you had many dreams and aspirations and you achieved them all.

Gina: But people still look at it like “how come you’re still not married? How come you don’t have kids?” When I was younger, what I dreamt of is what I’m doing now – being in radio and I worked my butt off to get here. Why am I not worthy because I don’t have children and a man by my side? I had one guy on a date say to me, “Wow, it must make you feel unlovable.” I couldn’t believe this guy said this to me!

Matt: I feel like people who make comments like that should be put in their place because maybe they don’t know any better. It’s a dated way of looking at things.

Gina: The dating world is not what it used to be. So if you’re not in it, then don’t even comment about it!

Matt: Right, don’t talk about things you don’t know.

Gina: I’ve also heard, “Oh, you’re still single? Then you must be crazy.” It’s like STOP JUDGING PEOPLE! And stop with the questions about children! Maybe that person can’t have kids.

Matt: That’s what’s really unfair. People put their foot in their mouth and don’t realize how insensitive they’re being. [Tracee’s] article talked a lot about people owning and living their own life and being proud of that and not worrying so much about how society perceives them.

Gina: So when we’re at the holiday parties, please don’t ask! And please stop saying, “Oh, you’ll meet the person when you least expect it!”

Matt: OMG. Those cliches are killer.

Gina: The moral of it is live YOUR life!

