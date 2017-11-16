Portugal. the Man Share Stripped-Down Version of ‘Feel it Still’

By Scott T. Sterling

After more than a decade climbing the ranks of alternative rock, Portugal. the Man broke through in a major way earlier this way with the crossover pop smash, “Feel it Still.”

Related: Portugal. the Man Cover Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’

“I’m 36, I’m from f—— Wasilla, Alaska, and we’re right behind Taylor Swift right now,” bassist Zachary Carothers told Rolling Stone about the band’s unexpected pop hit, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. “What the hell?”

Portugal. the Man have shared a live and stripped-down take on the song, alongside a similarly intimate take on “Live in the Moment,” taken from the same album, Woodstock, that features “Feel it Still.”

Watch the two-song session below.