We Are The Children Toy Drive at All-Star Christmas Night One

By Gary Craig

The 2017 We Are The Children Toy Drive continues!  We will be collecting new, unwrapped toys for the We Are The Children Christmas Party at All Star Christmas Night One at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre.

We still need a lot of new and unwrapped toys this year! If you’re joining us on Thursday December 7th for All Star Christmas Night One featuring Fall Out Boy, Bleachers, and A R I Z O N A… be sure to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate at the We Are The Children booth in the front lobby from 6 to 8pm!

**Check and Cash donations also welcomed**

Thank you for your support!

 

More from Gary Craig
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

We Are The Children
Tickets On Sale Now!

Listen Live