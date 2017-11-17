Can’t Beat Christine: November 17, 2017

Irma in Plainville stepped up to the plate to take on Christine. Find out who won and play along with the questions below! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer! And see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

Amy Schumer is now dating Chris Fischer, a Mario Batali protege and cookbook author. What celebrity chef stars in Hells Kitchen?

Gordon Ramsey

Christian Bale is nearly unrecognizable with a bald head, bleached eyebrows, and weight gain in order to play Vice President Dick Cheney for his upcoming movie, Backseat. Which of these Christopher Nolan films was Christian Bale NOT in: The Prestige, Inception, or The Dark Knight Rises?

Inception

Danny DeVito is 72 today. On what show did he play Louie De Palma?

Taxi

Stove Top has introduced Thanksgiving dinner pants for everybody to wear during their holiday meal? Which Thanksgiving side dish does Stove Top sell?

Stuffing

Who just recorded a song that won’t be released for 100 years?

Pharrell

