Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

The McDonald’s drive-thru burglar we told you about yesterday… well, she was identified and was found to have not only stolen soda and a box of food, but $1400 cash, and an employee’s purse!

Kim Kardashian sold $10 million of her new limited edition fragrance Crystal Gardenia… in one day!

Pringles just created an entire Thanksgiving dinner in chip form! Eight different flavors so you can mix it in your mouth. There are turkey, cream corn, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, mac & cheese, and pumpkin pie chips.

Have you ever faked a sick day? Just about half of America’s employed workers have called in fake sick. Here are some excuses that employees had: Someone swallowed a toothpick, another broke his arm wrestling a female bodybuilder, someone else said I’m calling in fat because my uniform won’t fit, and a woman said her dog swallowed the car keys (which is actually possible)!

