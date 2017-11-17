Holiday In The Park at Six Flags New England

Jen McGrath from Six Flags New England stopped by (with Santa Claus!) to tell us all about the first year of Holiday In the Park!

Thrillseekers and holiday enthusiasts will enjoy millions of lights and it’s absolutely gorgeous! If you love what Six Flags does for Halloween’s Fright Fest, this is the same caliber! There are carolers, s’mores, fudge making–all the sweet treats! PLUS, 25 rides will be open — six will be rollercoasters! And you can visit Santa and Mrs. Claus, too!

Thrills by day, lights by night!

Holiday In The Park runs Friday, November 24th and runs weekends and select days through January 1st. Get more info here.

