Hollywood Stories: Katy Perry BANNED From China!

Why are Katy Perry and Gigi Hadid banned from appearing at The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in China? And yet another man is being accused of sexual misconduct. More in Christine Lee’s Hollywood Stories!

Los Angeles radio broadcaster Leeann Tweeden accused Senator Al Franken of touching her breast while she slept and forcing a kiss on her in 2006, when he was a comedian and the two were preparing to perform for the troops at the USO show. He apologized and she accepted. Sarah Silverman–who is friends with recently accused Louis C.K.–comments on sexual assault.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, according to Page Six, is “disintegrating faster than a cheap lace thong.” Katy Perry has been banned from China (because of a glittery sunflower outfit she wore in Taiwan in 2015… ) And model Gigi Hadid has also been banned because she tweeted something offensive and racist to the Chinese.

EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry banned from China as Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show continues to crumble https://t.co/bPBDMMw7eV pic.twitter.com/8q4c2ZYWql — New York Post (@nypost) November 17, 2017

Megyn Kelly confused Dermot Mulroney for Dylan McDermott on her show! Oops! Check it out here!

James Franco is set to star in a movie about Marvel comics character, Multiple Man.

James Franco is in talks to join Fox's #XMen universe with 'Multiple Man' movie https://t.co/I6lIIZlYXs pic.twitter.com/Qhkh5caOO0 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 16, 2017

And here’s Willie Nelson and Lee Ann Womack singing ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’.