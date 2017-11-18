Dirty Laundry: Jennifer Hudson’s Bad Breakup

Jennifer Hudson and her fiance of almost ten years– WWE’s David Otunga– have broken up, and it’s getting ugly. She has a protective order against him to protect their son, but David is claiming she’s just saying that to get custody, and he’s accusing her of cheating with a music producer.

Serena Williams got married last night to Alexis Ohanian in New orleans. There was $3.5 million of jewelry around her, and guests included Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and Kim Kardashian. No Kanye West, though.

The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was supposed to be taped on Monday in China, and then air November 28th on CBS… but there’s a BIG PROBLEM. Some performers’ Visas are being denied, including Katy Perry. She wore a sun dress with sunflowers on it, which is a symbol for Taiwanese anti-China protestors. Four models, including Gigi Hadid, posted content on Facebook which resulted in their Visa’s being denied, as well. That means Harry Styles and Miguel will be the only major performers at the show.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle website Goop released their annual gift guide. If you’ve got a LOT of money, you can spend $10,000 on a bar cart (no alcohol included)… but here’s something we can afford– $35 for Goat Yoga. Just like it sounds, you literally go to yoga with a goat!

Luis Fonsi won four Latin GRAMMYs including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. He just released a new song with Demi Lovato, “Echame La Culpa.”

This is awesome! On Sunday night, Kelly Clarkson and P!nk will open the American Music Awards… those two have never sung together. Christina Aguilera will perform a Whitney Houston tribute, as well.