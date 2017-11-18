Movie Date: Justice League, Wonder & More

Julia Roberts’ latest movie and the next big comic book blockbuster hit theaters this week. Get details on Wonder, Justice League, and more!

The Star

An animated version of the first Christmas, featuring a donkey named Bo who teams up with the other animals from the Nativity to follow a star on their path toward a very special manger. Something fun for the kids!

Wonder

A boy named Auggie born with a facial deformity goes to a new school, and with the help of his parents (Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson) wins the friendship and hearts of his new classmates. This trailer alone made Bill cry!

Justice League

The new DC Comics movie re-teams Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman, along with newcomers Aquaman, The Flash, and Cyborg. Bill hated Batman v Superman, but this sequel is really entertaining, cool, and tons of fun. Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and Ezra Miller’s Flash steal the show!