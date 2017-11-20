Hollywood Stories: P!nk Owned the AMAs

P!nk took the American Music Awards to new heights… literally! And Bill Murray has a new show about baseball! Get the scoop on this and more in today’s Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

P!nk can do anything and she can do it better than you — that’s basically what we learned during the American Music Awards! She did her performance strapped to a harness off the side of a building! She wasn’t as afraid of the height as she was about being able to breathe while singing! She said the window cleaners are going to have a lot of footprints to clean!

Meanwhile, Diana Ross got the Lifetime Achievement Award and Bruno Mars picked up 7 trophies, including Artist of the Year.

AC/DC rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young died over the weekend – he was only 64. Apparently, he died from health issues due to dementia.

Bill Murray loves himself some baseball – he’s a big Cubs fans. He’s debuted a new show on Facebook called Extra innings. He’s doing it with his brother. It sounds like he’s resurrecting Carl from Caddy Shack.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander were married in Italy after the World Series, but they told Jimmy Fallon they never expected the World Series to get in the way!