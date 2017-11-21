5 Things You Didn’t Know About Bleachers

Bleachers is joining Fall Out Boy and ARIZONA at 96.5TIC’s All Star Christmas: Night One (tickets on sale NOW), but how much do you know about Bleachers?

We’ve compiled some fun facts about Jack Antonoff’s band that isn’t fun. Though Bleachers is actually tons of fun, they’re just not named “fun.” Confused yet? So are we. Let’s move on!

Jack played piano to back up Lorde on SNL.

Lorde performed on Saturday Night Live back in March, and she was supported by piano as she sang “Green Light” and “Liability” from her 2017 album Melodrama. Jack was the one playing that piano, and he was already familiar with the songs, since he co-wrote and produced the album.

Bleachers have been on the big screen.

Bleachers appeared as the fictional band Baby Goya and The Nuclear Winters in the 2015 film Hello, My Name Is Doris.

Bleachers was born on tour.

Strange Desire was Bleachers’ debut album, released in 2014. Jack wrote the songs for the debut on his laptop in hotel rooms during fun.’s world tour. Very few people knew he was even working on a side project until Bleachers’ album was released!

Bleachers toured the country in a replica of Jack’s childhood bedroom.

Jack lived in his childhood bedroom until he was 27, but even then he wasn’t totally ready to let go of his creative space. While on tour supporting Bleachers’ awesome new album Gone Now, Jack’s entire bedroom was re-created in a trailer– down to the smallest detail– to provide the perfect environment for fans to listen to Bleachers’ new album.

i write & record records in my bedroom. my work truly comes from this space in new jersey. i want people to hear gone now in this room. pic.twitter.com/aJZUVdSuNh — bleachers (@bleachersmusic) May 14, 2017

Jack has worked with a lot of talented women.

Jack’s long time girlfriend Lena Dunham directed two of his videos, and Carly Rae Jepsen, Lorde, Yoko Ono, Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara, actress Mae Whitman, and Dunham have all done backing vocals on Bleachers albums. Bleachers even released an in-between album called Terrible Thrills, Vol. 2 which featured every song from Strange Desire, covered by a different female artist.

