Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

A car crashed into a Long Island pizza and ice cream shop… police were called, but it was all staged for a Billy Crystal movie.

A teacher in Great Britain wanted to break up the pressure of testing… she held a class on the proper way to eat a KitKat bar.

The GOP has a new, seasonal “Make America Great Again” hat – on the back it reads, “Merry Christmas.” The $25 campaign hat is now selling for $45.

At a church in Los Angeles, dealers have turned the house of God into a marijuana marketplace… weed and edible products. Police confiscated $30,000 worth of product.

News out of England… women are most attracted to rich guys in great shape. The study says no matter how progressive we think we are, “as a culture we still celebrate masculinity in the form of money and muscle.”

A restaurant in NYC selling a $76,000 Thanksgiving dinner. The turkey is covered in rare spaces. The sweet potatoes feature $1600 an ounce caviar… and so on.

Half of America says drinking will make their family more tolerable on Thanksgiving.

