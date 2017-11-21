Dirty Laundry: Inside The AMAs and More

Jamie Foxx opened the American Music Awards with some first responders and introduced Pink and Kelly Clarkson. The sang R.E.M’s “Everybody Hurts.”

Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the AMA’s last night and that first dress OMG!!!!!

Selena Gomez performed and was criticized for lip syncing but she says she was singing to a background track.

Christina Aguilera did the tribute to Whitney Houston which I loved but some people on Twitter were slamming it!

I thought Pink had the best performance! She sang “Beautiful Trauma” while she rappelled down the J.W Marriott and did acrobats on the side of the building with other dancers.

K-Pop band BTS performed for the first time on American television at the AMAs. The seven-member group known as “Bangtan Sonyeondan” (Bulletproof Boy Scouts) consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Rap Monster, Jimin, V and Jungkook. They’re from South Korea.

Diana Ross performed an epic medley of her hits before she was bestowed the Lifetime Achievement Award.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars – WINNER

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Niall Horan – WINNER

Before she shut down the show, Demi Lovato took a stance on the red carpet, bringing Danica Roem as her date. Roem made history earlier this month in Virginia by becoming the first transgender legislator.

Victoria’s Secret has been taped and I wonder if they’ll cut out the part where one of the models, Ming Xi, face planted on the runway! And Alessandra Ambrosio took her final VS catwalk and says she’s retiring at the age of 36! The show airs next week.

Jeffrey Tambor is quitting the show Transparent— which he starred in as the lead role for years — after sexual harassment allegations were made against him.

Jeremy Piven has also been accused of sexual misconduct but he says that he has taken a lie detector test and he’s passed! Hmmmm, those tests are beatable but I’m sure he’s banking on the fact that he passed. His show Wisdom of the Crowd hasn’t been picked up for a full season yet… S.W.A.T has though!

Bill Clinton is facing yet another sexual assault scandal as four women are allegedly prepared to tell their stories about the former President unless they reach substantial payouts.

Harrison Ford helped a woman who ran her car off a highway yesterday morning in CA… can you imagine being saved by Indiana Jones? LOL.

Forbes released its list of highest-paid females in music came out today:

Beyonce $105 million Adele ($69 million) Taylor Swift ($44 million) Celine Dion ($42 million) Jennifer Lopez ($38 million)

Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary and she knighted him as a gift.

Weekend box office: