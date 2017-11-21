Hollywood Stories: Taylor Swift Is Unstoppable

Taylor Swift smashed the charts with Reputation. Plus, Jay-Z inspired a little girl at his show while Beyonce gets PAID. Get the scoop on all of this in today’s Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

Taylor Swift debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard 200, selling 1.24 million copies of Reputation — the best sales week for any album since 2015! That doesn’t even include streaming since she didn’t let any streaming sites have it. Once she opens it up to streaming, look out!

Jay-Z stopped down at a concert to tell a 9-year-old girl, yes, she CAN be President!

Singer/actress Della Reese passed away Sunday at 86. She fought diabetes. She was a gospel singer, but later became famous for her role on TV’s Touched By An Angel.

People are confusing serial killer Charles Manson–who just died–for goth rock singer Marilyn Manson saying things like, “He died, but his music will live on.” But Charles Manson actually did make CDs at one point, so…

Beyonce tops the Forbes list of highest paid women in music making $105 million over the past year. Adele is next with $69 million.

Matthew McConaughey teamed up with Wild Turkey to help hand deliver 4500 turkeys to the people of Lawrenceburg, KY, which is where the Wild Turkey distillery is.

The floodgates are open with all of the sexual harassment allegations with Hollywood, politics, and elsewhere. And Denzel Washington says it’s opened his eyes. He says, “I’m hopeful that changes are being made. Everybody’s eyes are open right now. I hope they remain open.” He says he remembers the casting couches, but he himself had never been in a situation where he experienced it. He says he’s taken meetings in hotels, but never thought anything of it, apparently it was a very normal practice that was going on. Some people had totally fine experiences with it… and then you hear these other stories.

Even though she and Ben Affleck have been separated for two years, Jennifer Garner says she’s not ready for another relationship. She said she’s been on a date, but is just not interested in dating.

Alex Rodriguez didn’t impress his ex-girlfriend’s mom. She said she liked him, but they couldn’t have an intelligent conversation because he didn’t care about anything besides baseball.