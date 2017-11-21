MELT Monday: Is That Big Thanksgiving Dinner OK?

Joe Carabase from MELT Fitness is here to help us get into shape with some fitness tips every MELT Monday with Gina J!

It’s all about Thanksgiving this week! And this may come as a surprise, but Joe is eating everything… and he loves Stove Top stuffing! But here are some tips to enjoy Thanksgiving without worrying about overdoing it!

Don’t Judge Yourself

Enjoy the holiday! This is not a day to count calories. But there are some strategies you can do to minimize the damage.

Fit In A Workout!

Do it in the morning before the big meal. There are races everywhere. There’s also a MELT class at 8:30 am (at all of their studios) to increase your metabolism. When you work out, you get your body moving – metabolism, digestion, and elimination — get that all going, so when those calories DO hit, your body can process them quickly!

Limit Calorie Intake Earlier

Also, consider not eating earlier in the day before the big meal or have something small like a shake.

Eat These Foods First

Choose your proteins and vegetables first, that way when you get to the carbs, there’s less room.

Can I Eat Dessert?

You can have it and enjoy it!

If you want to attend to the workout on Thanksgiving, you can go for FREE if you listen to Gina J! You must RSVP ahead of time at burnfat@meltworkout.com. The class is for all levels – bring your family!

Contact Joe at MeltWorkout.com and follow Joe Carabase on Instagram and Facebook and M.E.L.T on Instagram!