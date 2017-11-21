Tune in to Mike Kelley this week for your chance to win tickets to Lake Compounce Holiday Lights!

It’s not The Holidays until you visit Holiday Lights!

The park will be covered in hundreds of thousands spectacular glimmering lights. The most magical light shows every half hour set to your favorite holiday music. Enjoy a selection of children’s and family rides, variety of delicious foods, and don’t miss your chance to see Santa himself!

Open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from November 24th to December 30th.

Listen for your chance to call-in this week with Mike Kelley starting at 10am. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to Lake Compounce Holiday Lights!