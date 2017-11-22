All Star Christmas: Random Fun Facts About Fall Out Boy

We’re just weeks away from NIGHT ONE of All Star Christmas with Fall Out Boy, Bleachers, and ARIZONA! It’s going down December 7th at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre!

After rocking us for more than a decade with clever song titles and playful lyrics, Fall Out Boy have certainly made a mark in pop-rock and pop culture. And their shows are more than just watching a band play… they are a jubilant experience; akin to a party with your best friends.

If you’re a die-hard fan, you’re likely already versed in all things Fall Out Boy. But if you’re more in the camp of “I only know a couple of their songs I hear on the radio,” well, then you gotta get schooled!

Bassist Pete Wentz wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for former Vice President Joe Biden!

When “Uncle Joe” was in his first term as a U.S. Senator, Pete’s parents were legislative assistants. That’s how they met. Here’s a picture of Joe Biden holding a young Pete!

Their band name originated from The Simpsons!

If you’re a Homer enthusiast, you probably knew immediately how they got the moniker, ‘Fall Out Boy.’ If not, well, here’s a clip. Spoiler: Fall Out Boy is the sidekick to Radioactive Man, Bart’s favorite superhero. D’oh!

The band sells their own fidget spinners!

The fidget spinners also double as Bluetooth speakers! Genius! Perfect stocking-stuffer for a Fall Out Boy fan in your life!

They did a rare acoustic set at Malibu Mansion Live prior to the American Music Awards in 2015!

Gina J and I were spoiled, right up front! It was absolutely incredible!

Set list! (except TFTM because time) @falloutboy #MMLive A post shared by Lisa Gold ✌️😺🎧 (@violetfeline) on Nov 21, 2015 at 10:54pm PST

Sugar We're Going Down – @falloutboy at #MMLive #FallOutBoy A post shared by Lisa Gold ✌️😺🎧 (@violetfeline) on Nov 21, 2015 at 10:57pm PST

They won’t do a sequel to the ‘Sixteen Candles’ video.

If you were holding out hopes for that, well… sorry. And they actually cut out a really expensive scene in the first one! Here’s where Pete and Patrick play with puppies while talking about that, (around 4:24)!

And here’s the original ‘Sixteen Candles’ video if you wanted a refresher!

And as a bonus, here’s where Patrick did a dope mashup cover of Akon’s ‘Don’t Matter’ and R. Kelly’s ‘Ignition’





Here’s a recap of their 2015 tour stop in Hartford!

Their tours usually come through all of the huge venues, so to see them in a smaller setting like the Toyota Oakdale Theatre is a TREAT for fans who want to be closer! And you don’t want to miss them live!

Get your tickets for NIGHT ONE of All Star Christmas now!

–Lisa Gold, 96.5 TIC

