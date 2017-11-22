Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

One New Jersey family won’t have trouble remembering three generations of the same birthday in the same family. The newborn was due at Christmas, but Mom went into labor early. The newborn now shares the same birthday with his mother and grandmother. What are the chances?

In Falmouth, ME, a supermarket suffered a mechanical failure in their refrigerator and lost all of their turkeys! So they were tossed into the trash, but someone collected and redistributed them… but they were already thawed and contaminated.

It’s pumpkin pie time – and it’s the number one choice for Thanksgiving, followed by pecan. Then apple.

Holidays when you are most likely to conceive a baby? Thanksgiving is the most popular. Followed by Valentine’s Day, Christmas, 4th of July, Halloween, and New Year’s.

A man in Baltimore was on his way to work. He stopped at a gas station to use the restroom. He decided to buy some quick picks. The first was worth $100, so he bought another… and won $50,000! Just because he had to pee!

