Dirty Laundry: RIP David Cassidy

David Cassidy, who sold millions of records and became the fantasy of millions of girls, died yesterday from organ failure in a Florida hospital. His brothers Shaun, Patrick and Ryan, his children Beau and Katie, along with various nephews and his ex-wife, Sue Cassidy.

The best part of the Dancing with the Stars finale last night was when the male dancers were shirtless as sexy Santas to dance with Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran! Jordan Fisher won the mirror ball trophy and it was announced that he and Frankie Muniz (who came in 3rd) would be on the winter tour of DWTS. Jan 26th and 27th at Mohegan Sun. And then the show returns in the spring with an all athlete edition.

According to US Weekly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged and she’s moving in! She left her show Suits and has already met the Queen. Rumor is the engagement ring has some diamonds from one of Princess Diana’s brooches.

Jimmy Fallon and Maroon 5 surprised New Yorkers on the subway to a surprise performance… they were disguised with hipster beards, hats and glasses… and then took it off. Adam Levine’s wife also posted a naked backside photo of Adam and their daughter on Instagram but she put peach emoji’s on their bottoms.

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky have split after about a year of dating.

CBS This Morning wants Oprah Winfrey to fill in for Charlie Rose after he was axed due to a shocking sexual harassment scandal, sources exclusively tell Page Six. It would be perfect since Gayle is on there!

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is tomorrow, with performances from Gwen Stefani (who’s singing “White Christmas” at the Bryant Park ice rink), 98 Degrees, Andra Day & Common, Jimmy Fallon & the Roots, Flo Rida, Goo Goo Dolls, Wyclef Jean, Smokey Robinson, Bebe Rexha.