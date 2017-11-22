Hollywood Stories: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Expecting Second Child

Chrissy and John are expecting their second child! Plus, we say goodbye to Partridge Family star, David Cassidy. And who’s the highest paid model? Details on this and more in today’s Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting their second child! Luna will be a big sister!

it's john's! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

Former teen idol and Partridge Family star, David Cassidy passed away from dementia. He was 67. His costar Shirley Jones on the show’s beginning, “We were all musical people. And when I found out David Cassidy was going to play my son, I was so excited because I knew David was such a wonderful singer.”

For the first time since 2002, Gisele Bundchen is no longer the highest paid model in the world. Kendall Jenner made $22 million while Gisele pulled in $17.5.

John Lasseter the founder of Pixar and the head of Disney Animation has been accused of sexual harassment by several anonymous sources. Meanwhile Mel Gibson is kind of on point talking about the sexual harassment scandals. He says things have been shaken up and light has been cast on dark shadows and sometimes you gotta go through pain to get things to change.

And the most-played ever video on MTV is… Peter Gabriel‘s ‘Sledgehammer’



Janet Jackson might be getting back together with Jermaine Dupri after splitting from her husband

And Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are engaged.

Kevin Hart‘s wife Eniko Parrish gave birth to a baby boy yesterday and they named him Kenzo Kash.

Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell were talking about their colleague, Charlie Rose being suspended due to sexual misconduct allegations. And rumor is that Oprah is being talked about to replace him!



Kathie Lee and Dean Cain are going to host the national Christmas tree lightning on Nov. 30th.

The Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars went to Jordan Fisher!

Contestants from The Voice teamed up with Pitch Perfect‘s Anna Kendrick and Hailee Steinfeld to do a ‘George Michael/Cups’ mashup!