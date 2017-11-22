Eleven Gifts for Every Kind of ‘Stranger Things’ Fan on Your Holiday Shopping List

By Maura O’Malley

Holiday shopping is hard. Maybe even harder than the blow of discovering that your significant other/friend/whomever you watch Netflix with has binge-watched the rest of Stranger Things 2 … without you.

Related: Chief Hopper From ‘Stranger Things’ Dances to Rock and Roll Favorites

But we’re not here to harp on these kinds of tragedies. Rather, we’re here to be spread positivity. Help you out. Be inclusive. And what better way to be inclusive than to put together a holiday shopping list for every kind of Stranger Things fan?

It’s fiercer than a demo-dog, and it’s about to flip your holiday shopping upside down. Behold: the only holiday shopping list you’ll need this year.

11. For the activist

Join the cause. #JusticeforBarb

Emergen-C in my new mug #barb #justiceforbarb #strangerthings #emergenc A post shared by William Yazzie (@converseyazzie) on Nov 7, 2017 at 10:43pm PST

me. always holding out for a happy ending #justiceforbarb #strangerthings 🇺🇸🍩❤️🏍 #hufflepuff my #chapeau A post shared by Karen Rada-Jones (@shortyk72) on Nov 20, 2017 at 8:31am PST

10. For lovers of the occult

For all the basic witches on your shopping list.

Channel The Upside Down – Stranger Things Ouija Board creepbay.com/channel-upside… https://t.co/jTQyBIVaQa —

(@Creepbay) November 20, 2017

9. For the student

Back to school: Hawkins style.

5. For your frenemies

Nothing says frenemy like a passive-aggressive message masked as a gift!

4. For the gamer

To get those Mad Max skills.

3. For your Hygge-practicing, candles-loving friend

It’s lit.

The perfect gift for "Stranger Things" fans: An Eleven nose-bleed candle firebox.com/Eleven-Bleedin… https://t.co/IeaR36DGwa —

Mike Elgan (@MikeElgan) November 09, 2017

2. For the ketchup-on-everythinger

(On a scale of 1-11, how gross is this?)

1. For the foodie

A timeless classic for the experienced palate. A true delicacy. 11/11 would recommend.

So what are you waiting for? Get shopping!