Who’s Who In Hollywood Actually Makes Friends-giving A Thing!

For Thanksgiving 2016, Taylor invited her entire squad over for a “quiet” Friends-giving. The singer-songwriter is #5 on our list, who kept things low-key with an intimate dinner at beachfront home in Rhode Island last year. In attendance were “squad” members, Lily Donaldson, Martha Hunt, and Todrick Hall. As the Pearson family matriarch on “This Is Us,” Mandy Moore is big on family. In an interview with People, she suggested that Friends-givings don’t have to be so cookie cutter. She discussed how people might stop by for a drink or leave during dinner to return later for dessert. Moore is big on her raw Brussel’s sprouts salad, and her favorite Paleo pumpkin pie either. “It’s potluck and it’s casual and we all sit around and it ebbs and flows,” she said. “People come for a drink and go for dinner somewhere else and then come back and have pie. It’s so much fun.”

Will & Grace star Debra Messing is our #3 celebrity, one who uses Friends-giving as a way to feel the holiday spirit without traveling to mom and dad’s. In an interview with Food & Wine, the “Will & Grace” actress dished on her Friends-giving traditions that make it feel like she’s right at home with friends.

“When I was growing up, Thanksgiving was a big deal at my family’s home in Rhode Island,” she said. “But the past few years I’ve spent it with my best friends in New York City, and it’s been lovely. Before we eat, everyone goes around and talks about what they’re grateful for and what they’re hopeful for in the coming year, and I always find it moving and surprising. ”

As a lifestyle guru, Lauren Conrad is in at #2 for Friends-giving festivities. In an interview with Us Weekly, “The Hills” star dished on how she’s commonly hosted Friends-givings for buddies who couldn’t make it home for the holidays. “You can do it in addition to a Thanksgiving, or you can do it in place of it, if you have friends who don’t travel for the day,” she said.

Amy Shumer has it at #1 for an A-list Friends-giving dinner. The comedian invited her close friends Jennifer Lawrence and Aziz Ansari.