Acoustic Sunrise Playlist 11-26-17

It’s three hours of acoustic favorites every Sunday morning!

9 AM

CASTLE ON THE HILL-Ed Sheeran

I NEVER TOLD YOU-Colbie Caillat

HOLD BACK THE RIVER-James Bay

MR.JONES-Counting Crows

KING OF ANYTHING-Sara Bareilles

STOP AND STARE-One Republic

COUNTING BLUE CARS-Dishwalla

CECELIA & THE SATELLITE-Andrew McMahon

ATTENTION-Charlie Puth

DON’T TAKE THE MONEY-Bleachers

I WILL WAIT-Mumford & Sons

YOU BELONG WITH ME-Taylor Swift

10 AM

THUNDER-Imagine Dragons

SINCE YOU’VE BEEN GONE-Kelly Clarkson

COLLIDE-Howie Day

SATELLITE-Dave Matthews Band

ROLLING IN THE DEEP-Adele

TOO GOOD AT GOODBYES-Sam Smith

CLOCKS-Coldplay

HEY, SOUL SISTER-Train

KING OF PAIN-Alanis Morissette

SLOW HANDS-Naill Horan

FOR THE FIRST TIME-The Script

EVERYDAY IS A WINDING ROAD-Sheryl Crow

11 AM

THINKING OUT LOUD-Ed Sheeran

WAY DOWN WE GO-Kaleo

WHAT ABOUT US-Pink

YOUR BODY IS A WONDERLAND-John Mayer

SWEET SURRENDER-Sarah McLachlan

HEY JEALOUSY-Gin Blossoms

FEEL IT STILL-Portugal The Man

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE-Charlie Puth

WISH I KNEW YOU-The Revivalists

3AM-Matchbox 20

RUDE-Magic

HOME-Phillip Phillips