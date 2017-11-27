Can’t Beat Christine – November 27th, 2017

Alyssa from Feeding Hills stepped up to take on Christine! How’d she do? Find out who won and play along with the questions below! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer! And see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

Twenty-two years ago, Toy Story was released. What was the name of the boy in the film who Woody, Buzz, and all the toys belonged to?

Andy

Matthew McConaughey teamed up with Wild Turkey to hand deliver 4500 turkeys to the people of Lawrenceburg KY, where the Wild Turkey distillery is located. What kind of liquor is Wild Turkey?

Bourbon or whiskey

Malia Obama was caught on camera smoking a cigarette, kissing a guy, and just being a regular college kid before a football game. What college does Malia attend?

Harvard

Carly Rae Jepsen just turned 32. Name her only hit single that hit number one back in June 2012.

‘Call Me Maybe’

Bob Saget proposed to his girlfriend while they were watching Stranger Things on an iPad. What year did the iPad first release? Was it 2007, 2010, or 2012?

2010

Tune in to Craig & Company weekday mornings from 5:30-10:00 to play Can’t Beat Christine!