A guy in New Jersey went to Toys R Us on Friday and spent $10,000 to pay for other people’s items on layaway. He also told everyone in the store to pick three items to donate.

By now, you’ve probably heard about the war of words between Trump and LaVar Ball, the father of the basketball player who faced ten years in prison for shoplifting in China. Trump intervened and the student was sent home. Now Trump’s supporters are targeting actor Levar Burton because they’re confusing the two names.

Almost half of the American workforce admits they will shop online on company time today. $6.6 billion in sales today on Cyber Monday.

A guy in Mississippi is trying to sell a “slightly used” coffin. They decided to bury a loved one three years ago, now they’ve decided to go a different route, so it up it comes… they’re asking $200.

Couple in Arkansas with the last name Garton have a baby daughter on the way, decided to name her Olivia… they’re big fans of Olive Garden.

Aaron’s the appliance rent-to-own store set a new Guinness World Record! They set up 1200 mattresses on end and had a salesperson stand in front of each one. They pushed the first one backwards into a domino, as all 1200 mattresses “dominoed” for a record.

In Claremont, FL, 61-year-old Bruce Homer was angry with people because they weren’t addressing a dangerous intersection. He called police to the intersection and just drove himself into an oncoming SUV to make a point…

