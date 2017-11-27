Dirty Laundry: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Engaged!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged! It happened a few weeks ago at Harry’s Nottingham Cottage inside Kensington Palace. They were roasting a chicken and he proposed… she said she cut him off and asked if she could say yes already! Harry designed the ring… the center diamond is from Botswana which is of some importance for the couple. The two surrounding diamonds are from the personal collection Princess Diana.

They dated for about a year and a half and never spent more than 2 weeks without seeing one another. Looks like she’ll be Duchess of Sussex, and Harry will become the Duke of Sussex. A spring wedding is planned.

Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was crowned Miss Universe 2017 last night. Fergie performed at the pageant. So some beauty tips from the contestants – Miss Colombia, keeps her hair dark and shiny by putting mashed avocados in her hair and leaves it on for 3 hours. Miss Mexico uses a glue stick to keep her eyebrows in place!

I missed the pageant because I was watching Melissa Joan Hart and Mario Lopez’s movie on Lifetime A Very Merry Toy Story…

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte have struck a deal in their bitter divorce but the judge has to sign off on it. They agreed that he will destroy any compromising videos of Mel and he gets spousal support for 3 years.

Another woman is accusing actor Jeremy Piven of sexual misconduct! And now Richard Branson is also being accused of sexual harrassment, too.

MTV’s Jersey Shore creator and executive producer, brings us a new show tonight called Floribama… it’s about young Floridians spending their summer in Panama City Beach. There are 8 cast members, ages 21 to 25, and they are trying to show how people are on the Floribama side, the Southeast region. It premieres Monday, November 27, on MTV at 10 pm.

Weekend box office: