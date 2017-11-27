Give A Gift/ Get A Gift At The Shoppes At Farmington Valley

96.5 TIC is teaming up with The Shoppes at Farmington Valley to support We Are The Children with Give a Gift/ Get a Gift! This is your chance to donate to We Are The Children’s annual toy drive… and get a gift card to The Shoppes at Farmington Valley as a thank you!

Give a Gift/ Get a Gift is taking place on Thursday, December 14th from 5 to 7pm.

All you need to do to participate is stop by The Shoppes at Farmington Valley, then:

GIVE a new unwrapped toy for Gary Craig’s We Are The Children toy drive…

…and GET a $25 gift card to The Shoppes at Farmington Valley!

While you’re there, 96.5 TIC will also be giving you the chance to register to win a TIC-VIP to 96.5 TIC’s All Star Christmas Night Two starring Backstreet Boys, Fergie, and MAX. This VIP experience includes 4 tickets to the concert, a backstage meet and greet, and more!

So be sure to join us Thursday December 14th, and bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate– we’ll see you there!

Powered by 96.5 TIC, The Shoppes at Farmington Valley and American Medical Response!

The fine print: Offer valid while supplies last. One gift card per household.