Matt Munson and Eric Bigger: Bringing Guests For Holidays

Matt Munson from The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise stopped by to dish with Gina J on dating and relationships, offering his male perspective.

This week, Matt brought The Bachelorette Season 13 finalist Eric Bigger to join the conversation. This week’s topic? When is it appropriate to bring a guest to holiday family functions?

Eric: Go with your instinct and how you feel about this person. If you have to think about it or question it, then you shouldn’t. When in doubt, go without.

Gina: Last year I went to Christmas and New Year’s at the family’s house, but less than two weeks later, we were done. He took off.

Eric: Did he tell you why?

Gina: No! That’s a boy, not a man.

Eric: A man has to communicate. Honesty is the best policy. Guys, tell the lady – just be honest.

Gina: Aww, see I like you! When I first saw you on the show, I have to admit, I thought you were throwin’ out some lines. I told Matt!

Matt: She said it on air though!

Gina: Now, what is something a girl could do at dinner that would turn you off in front of your family? Drink too much?

Matt: Not eating! Drinking wouldn’t bother me, but I like a woman with an appetite.

Eric: Being somebody else. Like I know her to be one person, but at the table, she’s another. Just be you. Don’t try to be something you not.

Gina: She shouldn’t come empty-handed – bring something!

Eric: Oh absolutely. The more we give, the better we live – it’s Thanksgiving!

Matt: That’s a no-brainer.

