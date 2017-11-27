We Are The Children Toy Drive Day At The Toy Chest in West Hartford

The 2017 We Are The Children Toy Drive is ON! Join us on Wednesday December 13th from 9:30am to 6pm, as we broadcast live from The Toy Chest in West Hartford to collect unwrapped toys for the We Are The Children Christmas Party!

All your favorite 96.5 TIC personalities, including Gary Craig, Christine Lee, and Gina J will take turns broadcasting from The Toy Chest on 975 Farmington Ave. in West Hartford, during the all-day toy drive! Come down and join us, and help us make the Holidays bright for a child in need!

We need all our friends and fans to pick up an unwrapped toy and drop it off at our 965 TIC broadcast booth on Wednesday. We’ll be collecting toys all day from 9:30am to 6pm, and this is the perfect chance for you to make the Holidays a little brighter for children in need. AMR Ambulances will be on-site helping to collect toys and stuffing their vehicles!

So be sure to come by and visit us at The Toy Chest Wednesday December 13th, and purchase a toy to donate for We Are The Children!