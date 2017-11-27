Win Tickets To All Star Christmas – Night One

All Star Christmas: Night One, featuring Fall Out Boy, Bleachers, and A R I Z O N A, is going down at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre, and we want you to be there!

96.5 TIC and Stone Academy are proud to present All-Star Christmas: Night One, starring Fall Out Boy, Bleachers, and A R I Z O N A at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre on Thursday December 7th!

Tickets are on sale now at livenation.com, but we want you to win them right here!

Listen for your chance to call-in with Gina J all this week starting at 2pm.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696, and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

All Star Christmas Night One is presented by Stone Academy. Classes starting soon, learn more at Stone.edu.

stone logo Win Tickets To All Star Christmas Night One

More from Craig & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

We Are The Children
Tickets On Sale Now!

Listen Live