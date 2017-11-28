Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the News! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Dictionary.com’s word of the year is… complicit! Choosing to be involved in an illegal or questionable act… as in Flynn, Manafort, etc.

Political correct or too much? Neighbors in Canada are fighting an effort to rename a street. The street’s name? Swastika Trail. It was named in the 1920’s, long before the rise of Hitler.

A few cities making the list of the most sinful in America? New Orleans, Henderson, NV, Miami, Orlando, and Las Vegas.

And speaking of Vegas, there all sorts of discounts on legal marijuana (and edibles, etc). in the 40 stores on the strip!

Over the river and through the woods, this Virginia driver knew something was wrong with her car as she drove on Thanksgiving morning – she drove 50 miles and didn’t realize a bobcat was stuck on her front grille! Happy ending, the bobcat was okay!

NBC went to some of the priciest makeup counters and found 4 out of 8 had e. coli, staph, and herpes on the samples!! EW!

