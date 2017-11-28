Dirty Laundry: The GRAMMY Nominations Are Out!

By Gina J
2018 GRAMMY Nominations were announced this morning and Jay Z leads with 8 nominations, Kendrick Lamar with 7, Bruno Mars with 6.  Ed Sheeran only got two nods, and they’re not in the main categories (Album, Record, OR Song of the Year)!! He is up for Pop Solo Performance and Pop Vocal Album.

taylor swift 2017 mert marcus Dirty Laundry: The GRAMMY Nominations Are Out!

Photo: Mert & Marcus

Taylor Swift’s latest album reputation was not nominated and people are upset… it’s because it wasn’t eligible for a nomination. It came out in October, and nominations only go through September, so next year it’s eligible. Demi Lovato and Harry Styles got shut out.

kesha credit olivia bee3 Dirty Laundry: The GRAMMY Nominations Are Out!

Photo: Olivia Bee

Kesha has lots to celebrate after earning her first two GRAMMY nominations ever! Her comeback album, Rainbow, is up for Vocal Album and her song, “Praying,” is nominated for Pop Solo Performance.

Record of the Year:

“Redbone” ― Childish Gambino

“Despacito” ― Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“The Story Of O.J.” ― JAY-Z

“HUMBLE.” ― Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic” ― Bruno Mars

Album of the Year:

“Awaken, My Love!“ ― Childish Gambino

4:44 ― JAY-Z

DAMN. ― Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama ― Lorde

24K Magic ― Bruno Mars

Song of the Year:

“Despacito  (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)

“4:44” ―   (JAY-Z)

“Issues” ―  Julia Michaels

“1-800-273-8255” ― Alessia Caracciolo, Arjun Ivatury, Khalid Robinson, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II

“That’s What I Like” ―   (Bruno Mars)

The GRAMMYs take place January 28th and this year it’s in NYC… hosted by James Corden.

usatsi 10442602 Dirty Laundry: The GRAMMY Nominations Are Out!

Photo Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be getting married in May 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.  The Royal Family will pay for the wedding and they chose May because Kate Middleton is due in April with her 3rd child.  According to NBC News, Meghan will be baptized and confirmed before the wedding:

She also will become a UK citizen.   Meghan was once a briefcase model on Deal or No Deal! Howie Mandel was the host… about 10 years ago.

Jeremy Piven’s show Wisdom of the Crowd has been cancelled amid the sexual harassment allegations. CBS decided not to order more episodes of the show, but the rest of the unaired episodes from the original order will continue to air on Sundays at 8pm.  And it looks like the ratings weren’t that good either.

sipa 20141357 Dirty Laundry: The GRAMMY Nominations Are Out!

(Photo by Anthony Behar)

Kylie Jenner’s makeup line is selling out and now she’s adding a Kylie Jenner Truck… like an ice cream truck but selling her makeup!

Kim Kardashian will release a new line of face makeup. It’s called Ultralight Beams– it’s a line of highlighters, glitters & glosses… and to promote the line she got naked and had glitter all over… should we be surprised?

Ultralight Beams highlighters & glosses launching Dec 1st on KKWBEAUTY.COM 📸 @marcelocantuphoto

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Jersey Shore is returning to MTV for another season next year and it’s called Jersey Shore Family Vacation.  Looks like everyone is coming back except for Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola.

what to expect from the victoria s secret fashion show 2017 Dirty Laundry: The GRAMMY Nominations Are Out!

(Credit: CBS.com)

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs tonight at 10pm on CBS.

